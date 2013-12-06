Fruit Tart Shell

How to Make It
Freeze the butter for 5 minutes. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt and butter and process for 10 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of ice water and process for 10 more seconds; if necessary add a little more water.
Mound the pastry on a work surface. Using the heel of your hand, push down and away on the bits of pastry to fully blend the flour and butter. Pat the dough into a 6-inch disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry out to a 13-inch circle. Transfer the pastry to an 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, fitting the pastry evenly into the pan and trimming any overhang. Line the pastry shell with foil and fill with pie weights, dried beans or rice. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the foil and weights and bake for 5 to 10 minutes longer, or until the pastry is lightly browned.
