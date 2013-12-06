Fruit Tart Shell

How to Make It

Step 1 Freeze the butter for 5 minutes. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt and butter and process for 10 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of ice water and process for 10 more seconds; if necessary add a little more water.

Step 2 Mound the pastry on a work surface. Using the heel of your hand, push down and away on the bits of pastry to fully blend the flour and butter. Pat the dough into a 6-inch disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or overnight.