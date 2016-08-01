Fruit Salad with Grappa Syrup

Grappa originated in Friuli in the 15th century, and it's still very popular in the region. It adds a bit of a boozy punch to fruit salad. You can use any mix of fruit you like and any sorbet, though a tart citrus one works especially well. Slideshow: More Fruit Salads
How to Make It
In a small heatproof bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of boiling water and stir to dissolve the sugar. Let cool. Discard the zest; stir in the grappa.
In a bowl, combine the strawberries, raspberries, peaches and 1/4 cup of the grappa syrup; add more syrup to taste or reserve for another use. Let macerate for 15 minutes, then serve with sorbet.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: AshyPanteloons
Review Body: I want to make this but without sugar.. Not sure if it will turn out good still?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: How would one just discard the zest after it's been mixed with water?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-12
Author Name: JellyBellyBean
Review Body: I've my Fruit Salad this morning using this recipe and it was fantastic! Th grappa syrup enhances the flavor. I love it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-13