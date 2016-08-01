Fruit Salad with Grappa Syrup
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Giampaolo Venica
September 2016

Grappa originated in Friuli in the 15th century, and it's still very popular in the region. It adds a bit of a boozy punch to fruit salad. You can use any mix of fruit you like and any sorbet, though a tart citrus one works especially well. Slideshow: More Fruit Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • One 3-inch strip of lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup grappa
  • 3/4 pound strawberries, hulled and halved or quartered if large (2 1/2 cups)
  • 6 ounces raspberries (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 peaches, cut into thin wedges
  • Blood orange sorbet, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small heatproof bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of boiling water and stir to dissolve the sugar. Let cool. Discard the zest; stir in the grappa.

Step 2    

In a bowl, combine the strawberries, raspberries, peaches and 1/4 cup of the grappa syrup; add more syrup to taste or reserve for another use. Let macerate for 15 minutes, then serve with sorbet.

Make Ahead

The grappa syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

