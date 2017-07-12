Fruit Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE COOKIE CRUST In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the flours with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and mix at low speed until the butter is broken into small pieces, about 2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and mix until the flour and butter form small clumps, about 30 seconds. Add the egg yolks and the vanilla and almond extracts. Mix at low speed until the dough comes together in a few large clumps, about 1 minute. Pat the cookie dough into an 8-inch round and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate until firm, but not chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 On a lightly floured piece of parchment paper, roll out the dough to an 11-inch round about 1/2-inch thick. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Carefully invert the dough onto the prepared baking sheet, remove the parchment and dust off the excess flour. Using your fingers, pat together any tears in the dough. Refrigerate the dough until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Prick the dough all over with a fork. Bake for 15 minutes, until lightly golden brown. Remove the dough from the oven and let cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 4 MAKE THE CREAM CHEESE FROSTING In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the cream cheese with the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt at low speed until just combined. Continue whipping at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes longer.