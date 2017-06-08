Fruit Curry with Peanuts (Rwanda)
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.   Slideshow: More Apple Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 1/2 cups (350 grams) peeled, cored, and chopped tart apples such as Granny Smith
  • 1 cup (140 grams) chopped yellow onion
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 1/2 cups (120 grams) raisins
  • 1 1/2 cups (120 grams) chopped dried apricots
  • 1/2 cup (60 grams) roasted peanuts
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Sticky, Arborio, or Carnaroli rice cooked in coconut milk, to serve

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet (frying pan) over medium heat. Add the apple and onion and sauté, stirring frequently, for 6–7 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Add the curry powder, 2 tablespoons water, the raisins, apricots, and peanuts, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir well to blend the ingredients together, then bring the mixture to a low simmer and cook for 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Serve warm or cold with sticky, Arborio, or Carnaroli rice cooked in coconut milk.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up