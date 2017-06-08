Fruit Curry with Peanuts (Rwanda)

Step 1

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet (frying pan) over medium heat. Add the apple and onion and sauté, stirring frequently, for 6–7 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Add the curry powder, 2 tablespoons water, the raisins, apricots, and peanuts, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir well to blend the ingredients together, then bring the mixture to a low simmer and cook for 12 minutes.