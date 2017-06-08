Fruit Curry with Peanuts (Rwanda)

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet (frying pan) over medium heat. Add the apple and onion and sauté, stirring frequently, for 6–7 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Add the curry powder, 2 tablespoons water, the raisins, apricots, and peanuts, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir well to blend the ingredients together, then bring the mixture to a low simmer and cook for 12 minutes.
Serve warm or cold with sticky, Arborio, or Carnaroli rice cooked in coconut milk.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Fruit curry? hmm don't know about this one.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-27