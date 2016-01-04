Fruit and Nut Crumb Bars

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. In a large bowl, combine the flour with the oats, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Add the 2 sticks of butter and, with your fingers, rub it into the mixture evenly. Pat all but 1 cup of the crumble into the baking pan in an even layer and bake until the top is golden, about 15 minutes.