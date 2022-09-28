Make the simple syrup:

Stir together sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Make the cocktail:

Process all cocktail ingredients and simple syrup in a blender until completely smooth and slushy, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour evenly into 10 chilled martini cocktail glasses.

Make Ahead

Frozmopolitan can be stored in the freezer up to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to maintain texture. Simple syrup can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.