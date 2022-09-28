Frozmopolitan

Cocktail savant Toby Cecchini is credited with inventing the internationally recognized version of Cosmopolitan — a drink he codified while bartending at the Odeon. These days, as the owner of The Long Island bar in Brooklyn, he continues to come up with distinctive drinks that taste like instant classics, including this frozen Cosmopolitan that's great for a crowd. Fruity and citrusy, Cecchini's "froze-mopolitan" (a portmanteau of "Frozen" and "Cosmopolitan'') tastes so much like a delicious fruit punch that you might not notice there's alcohol in it. Serving the drink in well-chilled glasses straight from the freezer helps it stay frozen a little longer. If not serving right away, cover the blender and freeze, stirring the drink occasionally, for up to 30 minutes.

By Toby Cecchini
Published on September 28, 2022
Frozmopolitan
Photo: Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Melissa Gray / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
10

Ingredients

Simple Syrup

  • ½ cup granulated sugar

  • ½ cup water

Frozmopolitan

  • 8 cups ice cubes

  • ¾ cup cranberry juice cocktail (such as Ocean Spray)

  • ½ cup simple syrup

  • ½ cup (4 ounces) citrus-flavored vodka (such as Absolut Citron)

  • cup fresh lime juice (from 3 limes)

  • ¼ cup (4 ounces) orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier, triple sec, or Cointreau)

  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)

Directions

Make the simple syrup:

  1. Stir together sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Make the cocktail:

  1. Process all cocktail ingredients and simple syrup in a blender until completely smooth and slushy, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour evenly into 10 chilled martini cocktail glasses.

Make Ahead

Frozmopolitan can be stored in the freezer up to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to maintain texture. Simple syrup can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

