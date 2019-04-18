Frozen Strawberries-and-Cream Pops
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
You’re never too grown up to enjoy a good ice pop, and this elevated recipe is the perfect excuse to celebrate your inner kid. The sweet orangey flavor of Grand Marnier accents the fresh, juicy strawberries for a fruity flavor that’s perfectly balanced by tangy crème fraîche. Combining the ingredients in a blender helps them come together for a creamy, cool pop. To unmold them, run them under warm water for a brief moment until just loosened—too long and you’ll need to grab a napkin.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh strawberries (about 9 ounces), hulled and halved
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier)
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon crème fraîche
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together strawberries, orange liqueur, sugar, and lemon zest in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until mixture simmers and juices begin to thicken, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Process milk, crème fraîche, heavy cream, honey, vanilla, and salt in a blender on medium-high speed until fully combined, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Divide strawberry mixture evenly among 10 (3-ounce) ice pop molds (about 1 tablespoon per mold). Divide cream mixture evenly among molds; stir gently to combine. Insert ice pop sticks or food-safe craft sticks, and freeze until firm, about 6 hours or up to overnight.

