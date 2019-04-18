Frozen Strawberries-and-Cream Pops

You’re never too grown up to enjoy a good ice pop, and this elevated recipe is the perfect excuse to celebrate your inner kid. The sweet orangey flavor of Grand Marnier accents the fresh, juicy strawberries for a fruity flavor that’s perfectly balanced by tangy crème fraîche. Combining the ingredients in a blender helps them come together for a creamy, cool pop. To unmold them, run them under warm water for a brief moment until just loosened—too long and you’ll need to grab a napkin.