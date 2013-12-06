Frozen Raspberry Yogurt

How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender or food processor, puree the raspberries with the sugar. Pass the puree though a fine sieve.
Step 2
In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth and stir in the raspberry puree. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Transfer the frozen yogurt to a container and freeze until firm. Spoon the yogurt into tall glasses, garnish with mint sprigs and serve.
Notes
One Serving: Calories 357 kcal, Protein 7.7 gm, Carbohydrate 80 gm, Cholesterol 6.8 mg, Total Fat 2.5 gm, Saturated Fat 1.2 gm.
