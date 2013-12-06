Frozen Raspberry Yogurt
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Hubert Keller
May 1996

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 pints fresh rasberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, puree the raspberries with the sugar. Pass the puree though a fine sieve.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth and stir in the raspberry puree. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Transfer the frozen yogurt to a container and freeze until firm. Spoon the yogurt into tall glasses, garnish with mint sprigs and serve.

Notes

One Serving: Calories 357 kcal, Protein 7.7 gm, Carbohydrate 80 gm, Cholesterol 6.8 mg, Total Fat 2.5 gm, Saturated Fat 1.2 gm.

