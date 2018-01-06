Frozen Pomegranate Soufflés

How to Make It

Step 1 Place six 6-ounce ramekins on a baking sheet. Cut six strips of parchment or wax paper long enough to wrap around the ramekins and wide enough to extend 2 inches above the rims. Wrap a strip of paper tightly around each ramekin and secure with tape.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine 198 g/1 cup of the granulated sugar, the pomegranate juice, egg yolks, and salt and heat over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves. Turn the heat down to low and cook, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula (be sure to get into the corners of the pan), until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the spatula, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 3 Strain the curd into a shallow dish and cover it with plastic wrap pressed directly against the surface. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 4 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl, using a hand mixer), whip the cream and vanilla to medium peaks. Transfer to another bowl and refrigerate.

Step 5 Wash and dry the bowl and whisk (or beaters). Whip the egg whites on medium speed until slightly foamy, 1 to 2 minutes, then raise the speed to medium-high and whip to soft peaks, 4 to 5 minutes. Gradually add the remaining 99 g/ 1/2 cup granulated sugar and continue whipping until the meringue reaches medium peaks, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Step 6 Transfer the chilled curd to a large bowl. Gently fold in one quarter of the whipped cream, mixing well, to lighten the curd. Add the remaining cream in 2 or 3 additions, folding gently just until combined. Fold in one quarter of the meringue until thoroughly incorporated. Then add the remaining meringue in 2 or 3 additions, folding more gently.

Step 7 Ladle or scoop the soufflé mixture into the prepared ramekins, filling each one all the way to the top of the parchment paper. Use a small offset spatula to gently level the surface if you want a smooth top.

Step 8 Freeze the soufflés for at least 4 hours.