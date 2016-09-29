Frozen Peach Negroni
© Carlos Victoria / @sunset_botanica
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
Carlos Victoria

At The Brooklyn Star in Williamsburg, bartender Carlos Victoria created a frothy, peach-infused riff on the Negroni for their popular slushy machine.  Before puréeing fresh summer peaches, Victoria throws them on the grill to concentrate flavors and caramelize the natural sugars, adding depth and a hint of smokiness. The drink is only available during peak peach season, but for a year-round shortcut, you could use frozen peaches in this blender adaption. Gin-phobic? Victoria suggests bourbon. “It works particularly well with the smoky grilled peaches,” he says.  Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 peaches peeled, pitted, grilled and puréed
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup Campari
  • 1 cup of sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • Lots of ice
  • Bourbon or Gin

How to Make It

Step

Add to a blender. Once smooth, serve in a wine glass and top off with gin or bourbon.

Notes

Optional: Add a couple drops of  Bitter Sunset Mango Supremo bitters from Sunset Botánica, Victoria’s own line of artisanal bitters used at The Brooklyn Star.

