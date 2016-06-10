Frozen Honeydew-Basil Margaritas
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cocktails
Kay Chun
July 2016

Food & Wine's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves, plus 4 sprigs for garnish
  • 4 cups chopped honeydew melon, frozen
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons white (blanco) tequila
  • 1 cup fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the basil leaves and blanch just until wilted, about 20 seconds. Pour into a blender and let cool slightly, then puree until smooth. Refrigerate until cold.

Step 2    

In a blender, combine the frozen melon with the tequila, lime juice and 6 tablespoons of the basil puree; puree until smooth. Divide among chilled glasses and garnish with basil sprigs.

Make Ahead

The sweet basil puree can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up