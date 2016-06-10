Frozen Honeydew-Basil Margaritas

Food & Wine's Kay Chun riffs on a classic margarita here, combining white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the basil leaves and blanch just until wilted, about 20 seconds. Pour into a blender and let cool slightly, then puree until smooth. Refrigerate until cold.
In a blender, combine the frozen melon with the tequila, lime juice and 6 tablespoons of the basil puree; puree until smooth. Divide among chilled glasses and garnish with basil sprigs.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Julie Freund
Review Body: Made these yesterday, delicious and refreshing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: I love frozen drinks, give this one a shot everybody!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: yes, fancy tequila shots!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22