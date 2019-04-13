Frozen Curry-Banana Daiquiri

Embrace the curry in this frozen drink from Liam Odien at The Corner Door in Culver City, California; it adds subtle intrigue without going too far into savory territory. Fresh, ripe banana and rum fill out the base notes without getting too sweetly rich. This recipe calls for Atlántico rum, but any rich dark rum will work well—Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva or Bacardí Reserva Ocho are also delicious. Whichever rum you choose, be sure to store it in the freezer to help keep the drink slushy.
How to Make It
Process banana, sugar, 1 1/2 cups hot water, and curry powder in a blender until smooth and sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Pour mixture through a cheesecloth-lined fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. (You will have about 11/2 cups curry-banana cordial.) Chill cordial until cold, about 45 minutes. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.
To make 2 drinks, combine crushed ice, rum, lime juice, and 6 tablespoons curry-banana cordial in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds; pour into 2 stemmed glasses, and garnish with banana chips or plantain chips. Serve immediately with straws.