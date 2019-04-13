Frozen Curry-Banana Daiquiri

Embrace the curry in this frozen drink from Liam Odien at The Corner Door in Culver City, California; it adds subtle intrigue without going too far into savory territory. Fresh, ripe banana and rum fill out the base notes without getting too sweetly rich. This recipe calls for Atlántico rum, but any rich dark rum will work well—Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva or Bacardí Reserva Ocho are also delicious. Whichever rum you choose, be sure to store it in the freezer to help keep the drink slushy.