Frobisher 
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Jackson Cannon
April 2016

This lovely gin cocktail from Jackson Cannon of Boston’s Eastern Standard features his homemade rosé vermouth. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Plymouth Gin
  • 3/4 ounce Rosé Vermouth (see Note)
  • 1/4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • Ice
  • Orange-peel twist
  • 1 maraschino cherry

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, stir the gin with the vermouth and maraschino liqueur. Add ice and stir again until the drink is chilled. Strain into a martini glass and squeeze the orange peel over the cocktail; discard the peel. Garnish the drink with the cherry.

Notes

Make your own Rosé Vermouth.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up