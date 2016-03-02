Frobisher 

© David Malosh
This lovely gin cocktail from Jackson Cannon of Boston’s Eastern Standard features his homemade rosé vermouth. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, stir the gin with the vermouth and maraschino liqueur. Add ice and stir again until the drink is chilled. Strain into a martini glass and squeeze the orange peel over the cocktail; discard the peel. Garnish the drink with the cherry.
Notes
Make your own Rosé Vermouth.
