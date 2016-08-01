Friulian Pasta with Zucchini and Zucchini Flowers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, beat the eggs. Using a wooden spoon, mix in the flour and a pinch of salt until a smooth, thick pasta batter forms. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Using a flexible spatula, carefully press 1/4 cup of the pasta batter through the holes of a colander into the water and cook until the pasta is firm and floats to the surface, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pasta to an ice water bath to cool. Repeat to cook the remaining 3 batches of pasta. Drain well and pat dry.