Friulian Pasta with Zucchini and Zucchini Flowers
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Giampaolo Venica
September 2016

This traditional Friulian pasta is called girini, which means tadpoles in Italian. It is made with a very soft egg batter that gets pushed through the holes of a colander in the style of spaetzle. It's good with any number of sauces, but in the fall, it's terrific with seasonal vegetables like zucchini and zucchini flowers. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups 00 flour
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 4 ounces baby zucchini, sliced crosswise 1/8 inch thick (1 cup)
  • 8 zucchini flowers (2 ounces), stamen or pistils discarded and flowers halved lengthwise (optional)
  • 1/4 cup small basil leaves
  • Aged Montasio or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for shaving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, beat the eggs. Using a wooden spoon, mix in the flour and a pinch of salt until a smooth, thick pasta batter forms. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Using a flexible spatula, carefully press 1/4 cup of the pasta batter through the holes of a colander into the water and cook until the pasta is firm and floats to the surface, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pasta to an ice water bath to cool. Repeat to cook the remaining 3 batches of pasta. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a skillet, melt the butter in the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the zucchini rounds and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the pasta and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until warmed through, 3 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the zucchini flowers, if using, and basil. Garnish the pasta with cheese shavings, drizzle with oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The boiled pasta can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, juicy Italian Friulano or an American wine made from the same grape.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up