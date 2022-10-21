Fritto Misto with Calabrian Chile Aioli

Combine chiles, vinegar, mustard, tomato paste, garlic, and egg yolk in a food processor, and process until well combined, about 45 seconds. With food processor running, gradually drizzle in grapeseed oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until mixture is thickened and smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and season with salt and additional vinegar to taste; set aside.

Arrange lemon slices on a paper towel–lined plate, and sprinkle both sides evenly with salt. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry using paper towels; set aside. While lemons stand, stuff each olive with 1 torn anchovy piece; set aside. Place fennel strips, shrimp, calamari, scallions, and parsley each in separate bowls; set aside.

Pour canola oil into a large Dutch oven to a depth of 2 inches; heat over medium to 350°F. Place a baking sheet fitted with an oven-safe wire rack in oven; preheat oven to 200°F. Line a second baking sheet with several layers of paper towels; set aside.

Just before oil reaches target temperature (about 340°F), make the batter: Finely chop reserved fennel fronds to measure 1 tablespoon. Whisk together fennel fronds, flour, cornstarch, tarragon, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually pour in club soda and anise-flavored liqueur, gently whisking just until combined but not smooth.