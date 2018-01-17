Frijoles con Puerco 

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add onion halves, cut side down, and habaneros. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer onions and habaneros to a plate, and let cool slightly. Core and thinly slice 2 of the charred onion halves. Mince enough of the thinly sliced onion to equal 1/4 cup minced onion. Place sliced onion and minced onion in separate small bowls.

Step 2 Roughly chop remaining charred onion half, 1 habanero, and 6 tomatoes, and place in a blender. Add cilantro leaves and stems, olive oil, and smashed garlic cloves, and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 3 Finely chop remaining 3 charred habaneros and remaining tomato, and scrape into a medium bowl. Stir in minced charred onion, chopped cilantro, orange juice, and lime juice. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 4 Season pork generously with salt and pepper. Heat lard in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot. Add pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate.

Step 5 Add thinly sliced charred onion and thinly sliced garlic to pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Return pork and any accumulated juices to pot, and add 10 cups water, beans, and epazote. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, until pork and beans are very tender, about 2 hours. Season with salt, and let stand 15 minutes.