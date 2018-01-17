Frijoles con Puerco 

Chef Jorge Guzman’s Yucatecan-influenced black beans with pork get an extra depth of flavor from charred onion and garlic as well as dried epazote, a Mexican herb with notes of camphor, mint, and citrus. Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add onion halves, cut side down, and habaneros. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer onions and habaneros to a plate, and let cool slightly. Core and thinly slice 2 of the charred onion halves. Mince enough of the thinly sliced onion to equal 1/4 cup minced onion. Place sliced onion and minced onion in separate small bowls.
Roughly chop remaining charred onion half, 1 habanero, and 6 tomatoes, and place in a blender. Add cilantro leaves and stems, olive oil, and smashed garlic cloves, and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Finely chop remaining 3 charred habaneros and remaining tomato, and scrape into a medium bowl. Stir in minced charred onion, chopped cilantro, orange juice, and lime juice. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Season pork generously with salt and pepper. Heat lard in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot. Add pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate.
Add thinly sliced charred onion and thinly sliced garlic to pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Return pork and any accumulated juices to pot, and add 10 cups water, beans, and epazote. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, until pork and beans are very tender, about 2 hours. Season with salt, and let stand 15 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, remove pork and beans from the broth to a platter. Using two forks, shred pork. Serve with salsas, radish, avocado, chopped onion, cilantro leaves, lime wedges, rice, and tortillas.
