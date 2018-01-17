Frijoles con Puerco 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Jorge Guzman
February 2018

Chef Jorge Guzman’s Yucatecan-influenced black beans with pork get an extra depth of flavor from charred onion and garlic as well as dried epazote, a Mexican herb with notes of camphor, mint, and citrus. Slideshow: More Pork Shoulder Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 large white onions, whole onion cut in half 
  • 4 habanero chiles, stemmed 
  • 7 plum tomatoes, divided 
  • 1 cup packed cilantro leaves and thin stems 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 2 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1/4 cup pork lard 
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 10 cups water 
  • 1 (16-ounce) package dried black beans, soaked overnight, drained 
  • 1 tablespoon dried epazote 
  • Diced radish, diced avocado, finely chopped white onion, cilantro leaves, lime wedges, steamed white rice,  and warm corn tortillas, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add onion halves, cut side down, and habaneros. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer onions and habaneros to a plate, and let cool slightly. Core and thinly slice 2 of the charred onion halves. Mince enough of the thinly sliced onion to equal 1/4 cup minced onion. Place sliced onion and minced onion in separate small bowls. 

Step 2    

Roughly chop remaining charred onion half, 1 habanero, and 6 tomatoes, and place in a blender. Add cilantro leaves and stems, olive oil, and smashed garlic cloves, and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 

Step 3    

Finely chop remaining 3 charred habaneros and remaining tomato, and scrape into a medium bowl. Stir in minced charred onion, chopped cilantro, orange juice, and lime juice. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 

Step 4    

Season pork generously with salt and pepper. Heat lard in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot. Add pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate. 

Step 5    

Add thinly sliced charred onion and thinly sliced garlic to pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Return pork and any accumulated juices to pot, and add 10 cups water, beans, and epazote. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, until pork and beans are very tender, about 2 hours. Season with salt, and let stand 15 minutes. 

Step 6    

Using a slotted spoon, remove pork and beans from the broth to a platter. Using two forks, shred pork. Serve with salsas, radish, avocado, chopped onion, cilantro leaves, lime wedges, rice, and tortillas. 

