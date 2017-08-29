Fried Zucchini Chips 

Set a colander over a large bowl. Toss the zucchini with 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and transfer to the colander. Let stand for 1 hour. Using your hands, squeeze the zucchini, a small handful at a time, to remove any remaining liquid.

Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Heat 1/4 inch of grapeseed oil in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet until shimmering. Fry the garlic over moderate heat until light golden, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to the wire rack.

Step 3

Spread the flour in a shallow bowl. Working in batches, dredge the zucchini in the flour and shake off the excess. Fry over moderate heat until golden and crisp, turning once, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the zucchini to the wire rack with the garlic. Season with flaky sea salt and let cool. Drizzle the zucchini and garlic with the balsamic vinegar, transfer to a serving bowl, toss with the basil and mint and serve.