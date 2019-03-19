Fried Zucchini Blossoms with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

How to Make It

Step 1 Using tweezers or a small, sharp knife, carefully remove and discard pistil from each zucchini blossom. Trim stems to about 1 1/2 inches. Place mozzarella and prosciutto strips on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Sprinkle mozzarella with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2 Pat mozzarella and prosciutto strips with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Carefully stuff zucchini blossoms with 1 strip each of mozzarella and prosciutto. Lightly twist flower at the top to help close.

Step 3 Pour olive oil to a depth of 1/4 inch in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over medium-high to 350°F. Whisk together egg and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Stir together flour and baking powder in a small bowl. Gradually whisk half of flour mixture into egg mixture. Add remaining flour mixture alternately with seltzer water, whisking until batter is smooth.