Fried Zucchini Blossoms with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Greg Dupree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
April 2019

Zucchini blossoms can be ordered online, and are seasonally available at farmer’s markets. Prosciutto cotto and Parisian ham should be available at a well-stocked grocery store with a cheese counter; substitute cooked ham, if needed.

Ingredients

  • 8 large zucchini blossoms (about 2 ounces)
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 8 (2 1/2- x 1/2-inch) strips 
  • 4 ounces prosciutto cotto or Parisian ham, cut into 8 (2 1/2- x 1/2-inch) strips 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • Olive oil, for frying 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (about 2 1/8 ounces)
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup seltzer water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using tweezers or a small, sharp knife, carefully remove and discard pistil from each zucchini blossom. Trim stems to about 1 1/2 inches. Place mozzarella and prosciutto strips on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Sprinkle mozzarella with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Pat mozzarella and prosciutto strips with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Carefully stuff zucchini blossoms with 1 strip each of mozzarella and prosciutto. Lightly twist flower at the top to help close.

Step 3    

Pour olive oil to a depth of 1/4 inch in a large cast-iron skillet; heat over medium-high to 350°F. Whisk together egg and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Stir together flour and baking powder in a small bowl. Gradually whisk half of flour mixture into egg mixture. Add remaining flour mixture alternately with seltzer water, whisking until batter is smooth. 

Step 4    

Dip 4 stuffed zucchini blossoms into batter, coating completely and allowing excess to drip off. Fry in hot oil, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet, and sprinkle with 1/8  teaspoon salt. Repeat with remaining  zucchini blossoms, batter, and salt. Serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Sage-scented Fiano from Campania.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up