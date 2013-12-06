Fried Zucchini

How to Make It

Step 1 Put 1 cup water in a shallow bowl and gradually sift in the flour, stirring with a fork until the batter is smooth; it should have the consistency of sour cream—add more flour or water if necessary.

Step 2 Pour 1 1/2 inches of oil into a large skillet and place over high heat. When the oil is very hot but not smoking, drop 5 slices of zucchini into the batter. Slip a fork under the zucchini, 1 slice at a time, and slide it into the pan; the oil must always be hot enough to sizzle on contact.