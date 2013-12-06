Fried Zucchini
Marcella Hazan
September 1996

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • Vegetable oil
  • 3/4 pound very fresh medium zucchini, sliced lenghtwise 1/8 inch thick
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put 1 cup water in a shallow bowl and gradually sift in the flour, stirring with a fork until the batter is smooth; it should have the consistency of sour cream—add more flour or water if necessary.

Step 2    

Pour 1 1/2 inches of oil into a large skillet and place over high heat. When the oil is very hot but not smoking, drop 5 slices of zucchini into the batter. Slip a fork under the zucchini, 1 slice at a time, and slide it into the pan; the oil must always be hot enough to sizzle on contact.

Step 3    

Cook until a fine golden crust forms on one side, then turn and cook on the other side. With tongs, transfer the fried zucchini to a wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Repeat the procedure until you have fried all the zucchini. Sprinkle with salt and serve piping hot.

