Fried Wild Rice with Mustard Greens and Mushrooms

Properly cooked wild rice retains a pleasant crunch that adds satisfying texture to this fried rice. Paired with lightly spicy mustard greens, sweet celery, and tender, meaty mushrooms, it’s an earthy, savory side dish that could be a meal on its own.
How to Make It
Working in 3 batches, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet over high. Add oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms to skillet in a single layer; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle all mushrooms evenly with 1 teaspoon salt.
Add sesame oil and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil to skillet; heat over high. Add ginger, garlic, and white parts of scallions; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until rice is warm, about 2 minutes. Add greens in batches, stirring until just wilted before adding next batch, 1 to 2 minutes total. Stir in celery, celery leaves, green parts of scallions, and mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until celery leaves are just wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with pepper.