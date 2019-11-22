Fried Wild Rice with Mustard Greens and Mushrooms
Caitlin Bensel
By Anna Theoktisto

Properly cooked wild rice retains a pleasant crunch that adds satisfying texture to this fried rice. Paired with lightly spicy mustard greens, sweet celery, and tender, meaty mushrooms, it’s an earthy, savory side dish that could be a meal on its own.

Ingredients

  • 7 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 8 ounces fresh oyster mushrooms (about 5 cups), torn into large pieces
  • 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 5 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon grated garlic
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated
  • 3 cups cooked and cooled wild rice (from 1 cup uncooked wild rice)
  • 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 4 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 8 cups loosely packed chopped fresh mustard greens, stemmed kale, or Swiss chard
  • 2 large celery stalks, cut diagonally into 1/8-inch-thick pieces
  • 1/4 cup celery leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working in 3 batches, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet over high. Add oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms to skillet in a single layer; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet. Sprinkle all mushrooms evenly with 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 2    

Add sesame oil and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil to skillet; heat over high. Add ginger, garlic, and white parts of scallions; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until rice is warm, about 2 minutes. Add greens in batches, stirring until just wilted before adding next batch, 1 to 2 minutes total. Stir in celery, celery leaves, green parts of scallions, and mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until celery leaves are just wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with pepper.

Make Ahead

Wild rice can be cooked and stored in refrigerator up to 3 days.

