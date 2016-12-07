Fried Tandoori Chicken 

Author Name: KFNL

Review Body: Oh My so crunchy and tastes so good. You dont really need the spice sprinkled on at the end and can skip the cilantro garnish. Only draw back is you do have to think ahead and marinate ahead. It's totally worth it. you can also just use the marinade on chicken or lamb and use right away. I did and it was fantastic.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-02-04