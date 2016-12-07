Fried Tandoori Chicken  
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Rupam Bhagat
January 2017

For extra-juicy—and flavorful—fried chicken, chef Rupam Bhagat of Dum in San Francisco marinates his meat using the traditional two-step tandoori process: He first lets the chicken sit in a blend of aromatic spices for 12 hours and then folds in yogurt that helps tenderize the meat and caramelize the crust when it’s fried. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • One 3-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin 
  • 1 tablespoon ground turmeric 
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne 
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 small chicken thighs 
  • 6 small chicken drumsticks  
  • 1 1/2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt 
  • 1 1/2 cups chickpea flour
  • Chaat masala, for sprinkling 
  • Small cilantro sprigs and lime wedges, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the garlic with the ginger, lemon juice, coriander, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, the 2 tablespoons of oil, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper until smooth. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl, add the chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.  

Step 2    

Stir the yogurt into the marinade, re-cover the bowl and refrigerate for 12 more hours.  

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 250° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a shallow bowl, mix the chickpea flour with 1 teaspoon of salt. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge the chicken in the flour, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet.  

Step 4    

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 325°. Set a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Working in batches, fry the chicken until golden brown and an instant-read  thermometer inserted in the  thickest part of each piece  registers 160°, about 10 minutes. Transfer to the rack, season with salt and keep warm  in the oven while you fry the remaining chicken.  

Step 5    

Sprinkle the chicken with chaat masala and transfer to a platter. Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges; serve. 

Notes

Chickpea flour can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.

Serve With

Charred Coconut Green Beans

