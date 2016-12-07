Fried Tandoori Chicken 

For extra-juicy—and flavorful—fried chicken, chef Rupam Bhagat of Dum in San Francisco marinates his meat using the traditional two-step tandoori process: He first lets the chicken sit in a blend of aromatic spices for 12 hours and then folds in yogurt that helps tenderize the meat and caramelize the crust when it’s fried. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, puree the garlic with the ginger, lemon juice, coriander, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, the 2 tablespoons of oil, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper until smooth. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl, add the chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.
Stir the yogurt into the marinade, re-cover the bowl and refrigerate for 12 more hours.
Preheat the oven to 250° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a shallow bowl, mix the chickpea flour with 1 teaspoon of salt. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge the chicken in the flour, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet.
In a large, heavy saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 325°. Set a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Working in batches, fry the chicken until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each piece registers 160°, about 10 minutes. Transfer to the rack, season with salt and keep warm in the oven while you fry the remaining chicken.
Sprinkle the chicken with chaat masala and transfer to a platter. Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges; serve.
Notes
Chickpea flour can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.
Author Name: KFNL
Review Body: Oh My so crunchy and tastes so good. You dont really need the spice sprinkled on at the end and can skip the cilantro garnish. Only draw back is you do have to think ahead and marinate ahead. It's totally worth it. you can also just use the marinade on chicken or lamb and use right away. I did and it was fantastic.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-04
Author Name: Janet Martin
Review Body: The text and explanation don't make much sense. I get it that the prep and seasonings are similar, but since "tandoori" chicken means cooked in a tandor ...
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-17
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: it really shows that this one is juicy and flavorful, this is a dream come true would love to have this one on my table
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I love fried chicken, will try this one!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Wowowow this looks so good my mouth just watered.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05