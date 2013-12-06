Fried Sweet Plantains with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the plantains and cook over high heat, turning once or twice, until golden and crisp around the edges, about 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels and transfer to plates.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the dulce de leche and boil over moderate heat until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. Drizzle the sauce over the plantains. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the chocolate over the plantains and serve warm.
