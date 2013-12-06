Fried Sweet Plantains with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
February 2014

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil
  • 4 very ripe sweet plantains, peeled and sliced on the diagonal 3/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup dulce de leche
  • Bittersweet chocolate, for shaving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the plantains and cook over high heat, turning once or twice, until golden and crisp around the edges, about 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels and transfer to plates.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk with the dulce de leche and boil over moderate heat until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. Drizzle the sauce over the plantains. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the chocolate over the plantains and serve warm.

