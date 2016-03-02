Fried Spiced Red Lentils
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Kay Chun
April 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun makes this dead-simple and addictive snack by pan-frying lentils and tossing them with salt, pepper and paprika. Slideshow: More Lentil Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups red lentils, soaked for 1 hour and drained
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

Soak the red lentils in water for 1 hour. Drain and pat the lentils dry with paper towels. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the lentils in batches, stirring, until yellow and crisp, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. In a small bowl, toss the fried lentils with the paprika, season with salt and pepper and serve.

