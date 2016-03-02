Fried Spiced Red Lentils

F&W’s Kay Chun makes this dead-simple and addictive snack by pan-frying lentils and tossing them with salt, pepper and paprika. Slideshow: More Lentil Recipes
Soak the red lentils in water for 1 hour. Drain and pat the lentils dry with paper towels. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the lentils in batches, stirring, until yellow and crisp, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. In a small bowl, toss the fried lentils with the paprika, season with salt and pepper and serve.
Review Body: Just tried this recipe and I wouldn't make it again. It was too messy. Lentils sticking to paper towels and going all over the place. I was attracted to recipe because it sounded easy and healthy. Even though I drained lentils they were still too greasy. ):
