Fried Pork Chops
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Anna Painter

Resting the seasoned pork chops at room temperature for 30 minutes before dunking them in mustard-spiked buttermilk and herbed panko crumbs allows them to fry to juicy perfection in about 5 minutes. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 11-ounce bone-in pork chops, 3/4-inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups panko
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 5 dashes of hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
  • 1 tablespoon minced dill
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the pork chops generously with salt and pepper. Place the pork chops on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Put the panko, flour and buttermilk in 3 shallow bowls. Season the flour with 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Whisk the mustard and hot sauce into the buttermilk. Add 1 teaspoon of the dill to the panko and toss to mix. Coat the pork chops in the flour, tapping off the excess. Dip them in the buttermilk and then in the panko, pressing to help the panko adhere. Transfer to a large plate.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 3/4 inch of oil to 350°. Fry 2 of the pork chops over moderate heat, turning once, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135°, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the pork chops to a wire rack lined with paper towels. Season the chops with salt. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Sprinkle the pork chops with the remaining 2 teaspoons of dill and serve with lemon wedges.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up