Fried Pork Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the pork chops generously with salt and pepper. Place the pork chops on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Put the panko, flour and buttermilk in 3 shallow bowls. Season the flour with 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Whisk the mustard and hot sauce into the buttermilk. Add 1 teaspoon of the dill to the panko and toss to mix. Coat the pork chops in the flour, tapping off the excess. Dip them in the buttermilk and then in the panko, pressing to help the panko adhere. Transfer to a large plate.