Fried Pork Chops

Resting the seasoned pork chops at room temperature for 30 minutes before dunking them in mustard-spiked buttermilk and herbed panko crumbs allows them to fry to juicy perfection in about 5 minutes. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes
How to Make It
Season the pork chops generously with salt and pepper. Place the pork chops on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Put the panko, flour and buttermilk in 3 shallow bowls. Season the flour with 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Whisk the mustard and hot sauce into the buttermilk. Add 1 teaspoon of the dill to the panko and toss to mix. Coat the pork chops in the flour, tapping off the excess. Dip them in the buttermilk and then in the panko, pressing to help the panko adhere. Transfer to a large plate.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 3/4 inch of oil to 350°. Fry 2 of the pork chops over moderate heat, turning once, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135°, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the pork chops to a wire rack lined with paper towels. Season the chops with salt. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Sprinkle the pork chops with the remaining 2 teaspoons of dill and serve with lemon wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5