Fried Pork Belly with Pickled Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 make the pickles In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower, carrots, cucumber, green beans, shallots and garlic with 1 tablespoon of salt. Let stand for 1 hour. Rinse the vegetables and squeeze gently to remove excess water.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, chiles, bay leaves, coriander and cumin with 1 cup of water and 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove from the heat and add the vegetables. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 3 make the pork Season the pork belly with salt and pepper. In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the pork and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat starts to render and the meat is browned, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Carefully add the wine and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the pork is very tender, about 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pork to a serving bowl. Discard the fat and cooking liquid.