Crisp, salty fried plantain slices, or tostones, are a ubiquitous side dish at Latin American restaurants and, of course, at Jimmy's. More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
In a large heavy skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add half of the plantains and fry over moderate heat until golden and tender, about 3 minutes per side; lower the heat if necessary and transfer the plantains to paper towels to drain. Season with salt. Repeat with the remaining plantains, adding more oil if necessary. Reserve the oil in the skillet.
Press the fried plantains between paper towels to flatten them slightly. Heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add half of the flattened plantains and fry over moderate heat until deep brown and crisp, about 1 minute per side. Season the plantains again with salt and keep them warm while you fry the rest.
