Fried Pickled Potatoes with Harissa Tahini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Solomonov
November 2015

Never one to waste a thing, Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov pickles sliced fingerlings in leftover pickle brine so they’re flavor-packed through and through before frying them. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Yukon Gold potatoes (3/4 pound), peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 cups brine from Cauliflower-Heart Pickles or other jarred pickles
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • Pinch of ground cumin
  • 1/4 cup harissa
  • Canola oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the sliced potatoes with the pickle brine and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the garlic, lemon juice and salt and pulse until a coarse puree forms. Let stand for 10 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve set over a small bowl. Stir in the tahini, cumin and 3 tablespoons of water until smooth, then stir in the harissa and 1/2 tablespoon of the pickle brine. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Drain the potatoes and pat dry with paper towels. In a nonstick skillet, heat a thin layer of oil. Working in batches, fry the potatoes in a single layer over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until they’re lightly browned and tender, about  5 minutes per batch. Drain and serve with the harissa tahini.

Make Ahead

The pickles can be refrigerated in their brine for up to 1 week.

