Fried Pickled Potatoes with Harissa Tahini

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the sliced potatoes with the pickle brine and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 In a food processor, combine the garlic, lemon juice and salt and pulse until a coarse puree forms. Let stand for 10 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve set over a small bowl. Stir in the tahini, cumin and 3 tablespoons of water until smooth, then stir in the harissa and 1/2 tablespoon of the pickle brine. Season with salt.