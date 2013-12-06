Fried Peppers with Prosciutto
Jenn Louis
September 2011

Lincoln Restaurant • Portland, OR Spanish cooks traditionally fry sweet-hot Padrón peppers (available at melissas.com) and toss them with salt. Adding prosciutto and mint makes the peppers extraordinary.    More Tapas Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 10 ounces Padrón or shishito peppers
  • 5 thin slices of prosciutto (about 2 ounces), cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips
  • 1 tablespoon chopped mint
  • Fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until slightly charred and just softened, about 4 minutes. Add the prosciutto and cook until heated through, about 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat and toss with the mint. Season with salt, transfer to a plate and serve.

