Fried Peppers with Prosciutto

Lincoln Restaurant • Portland, OR Spanish cooks traditionally fry sweet-hot Padrón peppers (available at melissas.com) and toss them with salt. Adding prosciutto and mint makes the peppers extraordinary. More Tapas Recipes
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until slightly charred and just softened, about 4 minutes. Add the prosciutto and cook until heated through, about 1 minute longer. Remove from the heat and toss with the mint. Season with salt, transfer to a plate and serve.
