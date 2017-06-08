Fried Leek Patties (Afghanistan)
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.   Slideshow: More Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose (plain) flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus extra to season
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 large leeks
  • 1/2 cup (120 grams) silken tofu
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot chili powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus extra for deep-frying
  • Your favorite dipping sauce, to serve

How to Make It

Step 1    

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour and add 2/3 cup (150 milliliters/5 fluid ounces) cold water. Mix to form a firm dough, then add the olive oil and knead for 5 minutes, until the dough is soft and elastic, dusting with more flour if necessary. Wrap in plastic wrap (clingfilm) and let rest for 30 minutes in a warm place.

Step 2    

Cut most of the dark green tops from the leeks, halve the leeks lengthwise, and slice them 1/4 inch (5 millimeters) thick. Transfer the slices to a bowl, add the tofu and chili powder, season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and stir in the vegetable oil.

Step 3    

Roll out the dough into a large rectangle and, using a 3 1/4–4-inch (8–10 centimeters) round metal cutter, cut out circles.

Step 4    

Place 2 teaspoons of the leek filling in the center of a dough round. Using your finger, wet the edges of the dough and fold the dough over the filling, pressing the edges together to seal well. Using a fork, crimp the edge to seal the semicircle tightly. Repeat with the remaining dough circles and filling.

Step 5    

Heat the oil for deep-frying in a large saucepan over low heat. Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 6    

Carefully drop batches of 4–5 of the patties into the hot oil and deep-fry gently for 4–5 minutes, until golden. Drain on the paper towel–lined plate and serve hot or warm with your favorite dipping sauce.

