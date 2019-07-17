Fried Green Tomatoes, Pickles, and Okra with Crème Fraîche Ranch Dip

Fried green tomatoes are a classic Southern treat, perfect for summer months when green tomatoes are plentiful. Served with fried pickles and okra and a cooling crème fraîche riff on ranch dressing, a platter of super-crunchy, tangy fried veggies will make you the star of every summer party or weeknight dinner. Be sure to pat your vegetables dry before you fry them so the breading will stick and stay crisp. Crème fraîche can be temperamental like mascarpone and break if you stir it too rapidly, so stir the herbs in gently to guarantee a perfectly creamy dipping sauce.