Fried Green Tomato  Double Cheeseburgers 
JOHN KERNICK
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Edward Lee
June 2017

“Anyone who loves a good burger has a soft spot for the Big Mac,” says chef Edward Lee, of Louisville’s Whiskey Dry. In his ode to the fast food classic, he swaps the middle bun for a crisp fried green tomato that absorbs all of the savory juices from the beef, melty cheese and sweet chile mayo. “More bread is just boring,” he says. “The fried tomato adds crunch and a mild acidity.” Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

SAUCE:

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Sriracha 
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 

SLAW:

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1/2 celery rib, finely grated 
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds 
  • 1 teaspoon sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 pound iceberg lettuce, finely shredded (4 cups) 

FRIED GREEN TOMATO:

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1 cup panko 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1/3 cup canola oil 
  • 1 large unripe green tomato, cut into  4 thick slices 

BURGERS:

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground chuck,  20% fat 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil 
  • 8 slices of American cheese  
  • 4 sesame seed buns, split and toasted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the sauce In a small bowl, whisk together all of  the ingredients until smooth. 

Step 2    

Make the slaw In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the garlic, celery, sesame seeds, sugar, fish sauce and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Just before serving, toss with the lettuce.  

Step 3    

Prepare the green tomato Spread the flour and panko  in separate shallow bowls and season each with salt and  pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk the buttermilk and egg and season with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Dredge the tomato slices in the flour, shaking off the excess. Dip in the buttermilk-egg mixture, then dredge in the panko. Fry the tomato slices over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and  crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate  to drain, then season with salt.

Step 4    

Make the burgers Form  the beef into eight 1/8-inch-thick patties and season with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet set on the grate of a preheated grill or on the stovetop, heat the oil. Working in  2 batches, cook the burgers over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip, top each with  a slice of cheese and cook, covered, until the burgers are browned and the cheese is melted, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a work surface  and repeat with the remaining  4 patties and cheese slices. 

Step 5    

Spread the sauce on the cut sides of the buns. Place a burger on each bottom bun. Top  with a fried green tomato slice, another burger and the slaw. Close the burgers and serve. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up