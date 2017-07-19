Fried Green Tomato and Okra Po’boys with Smoked-Fish Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, puree the smoked fish, olive oil and vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Scrape into a bowl, stir in the chives and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Put the flour and cornmeal in 2 separate shallow bowls and season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Dip the tomato slices in the flour, then in the egg, then in the cornmeal, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer the slices to a wax paper–lined baking sheet. Dip the okra in the flour, then in the egg, then in the cornmeal, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer the okra to the baking sheet.

Step 4 In a very large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. In batches, fry the tomatoes and okra over moderately high heat until crisp, 3 minutes for the okra and 5 minutes for the tomatoes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.