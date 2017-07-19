Fried Green Tomato and Okra Po’boys with Smoked-Fish Vinaigrette 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2017

To add surprising flavor and richness to these fun fried okra and tomato po’boys, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a delicious fish vinaigrette with smoked whitefish. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound smoked whitefish 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives,  plus snipped for garnish 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/2 cups fine cornmeal 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 2 unripe green tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • 12 small okra (4 ounces) 
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 4 hoagie rolls, tops split and toasted 
  • Lettuce, pickled red onion and hot sauce, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree  the smoked fish, olive oil and vinegar with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Scrape  into a bowl, stir in the chives and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

Put the flour and cornmeal in 2 separate shallow bowls and season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, beat the eggs  and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Dip the tomato slices in the flour, then in the egg, then in  the cornmeal, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer the slices to  a wax paper–lined baking sheet. Dip the okra in the flour, then in the egg, then in the cornmeal, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer the okra to the baking sheet. 

Step 4    

In a very large skillet, heat  1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. In batches, fry the tomatoes and okra over moderately high heat until crisp, 3 minutes for the okra and 5 minutes for the tomatoes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.  

Step 5    

Spread the vinaigrette in the rolls and fill with lettuce, the fried green tomatoes and okra, and pickled onion. Top with chives and serve with hot sauce. 

