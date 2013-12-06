Fried-Fish Reuben Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and a pinch of salt. With a fork, blend in the club soda until incorporated; it’s OK if the batter is lumpy. Let rest at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, pickle and ketchup and season with salt. In a deep fryer or a very large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil to 375°. Pat the flounder dry and season lightly with salt. Dip 2 of the fillets in the batter and let any excess drip off. Fry the fish, turning once, until golden brown and crisp, about 2 1/2 minutes. Drain the fish on a rack set over a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining fish fillets and batter.