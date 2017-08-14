Fried Fish in Adobo 

Swordfish marinated in a combination of olive oil, vinegar, garlic and paprika takes on superb tangy flavor. Chef José Andrés coats the fish in flour, then fries it until crisp, creating an addictive little tapas snack. Slideshow: More Swordfish Recipes
How to Make It
On a cutting board, smash the garlic with a pinch of salt and use the flat side of a chef’s knife to create a smooth paste. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the 1/4 cup of olive oil, the vinegar, paprika, cumin, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 tablespoons of water. Add the fish and toss to coat. Refrigerate covered for at least 4 hours or up to 10 hours.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 inch of olive oil to 350°. Spread the flour in a shallow bowl. Remove the fish from the marinade and coat it in the flour, using your fingers to press the flour into the fish. Working in 2 batches, fry the fish, turning a few times, until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer the fish to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and season with salt. Transfer to a platter and serve immediately.
