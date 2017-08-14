Fried Fish in Adobo 

On a cutting board, smash the garlic with a pinch of salt and use the flat side of a chef’s knife to create a smooth paste. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the 1/4 cup of olive oil, the vinegar, paprika, cumin, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 tablespoons of water. Add the fish and toss to coat. Refrigerate covered for at least 4 hours or up to 10 hours.

Step 2

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 inch of olive oil to 350°. Spread the flour in a shallow bowl. Remove the fish from the marinade and coat it in the flour, using your fingers to press the flour into the fish. Working in 2 batches, fry the fish, turning a few times, until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer the fish to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and season with salt. Transfer to a platter and serve immediately.