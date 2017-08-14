Fried Eggs with Jamón and Caviar 

These incredible eggs are slowly fried in olive oil until they’re soft and creamy, then served draped over crisp, salty french fries. As if that’s not enough, they’re topped with briny caviar and slices of excellent jamón ibérico. Slideshow: More Fried Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack in a large baking sheet. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 3/4 inch of olive oil to 300°. Working in 2 batches, fry the potatoes until golden brown and lightly crisp on the outside, about 7 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to the rack to drain and immediately season with kosher salt. Keep warm in the oven.
Carefully transfer 1 cup of the hot olive oil from the cast-iron skillet to a large nonstick skillet. Crack 4 of the eggs into the skillet and gently fry over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 4 eggs.
Divide the fries among 4 plates. Top each plate with 2 fried eggs, 2 slices of ham and a spoonful of caviar, if desired, and serve immediately.
