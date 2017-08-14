Fried Eggs with Jamón and Caviar 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack in a large baking sheet. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 3/4 inch of olive oil to 300°. Working in 2 batches, fry the potatoes until golden brown and lightly crisp on the outside, about 7 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to the rack to drain and immediately season with kosher salt. Keep warm in the oven.

Step 2 Carefully transfer 1 cup of the hot olive oil from the cast-iron skillet to a large nonstick skillet. Crack 4 of the eggs into the skillet and gently fry over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 4 eggs.