Fried Eggs with Jamón and Caviar 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
José Andrés
September 2017

These incredible eggs are slowly fried in olive oil until they’re soft and creamy, then served draped over crisp, salty french fries. As if that’s not enough, they’re topped with briny caviar and slices of excellent jamón ibérico. Slideshow: More Fried Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying 
  • 4 large Yukon Gold potatoes,  peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick fries 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 8 large eggs 
  • 8 slices of jamón ibérico or  serrano ham  
  • 2 ounces caviar (optional), preferably from  a sustainable producer 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack  in a large baking sheet. In a large cast-iron  skillet, heat 3/4 inch of olive oil to 300°. Working in 2 batches, fry the potatoes until golden brown and lightly crisp on the outside, about 7 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to the rack to drain and immediately season with kosher salt. Keep warm in the oven.

Step 2    

Carefully transfer 1 cup of the hot olive  oil from the cast-iron skillet to a large nonstick skillet. Crack 4 of the eggs into the skillet and gently fry over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 5 minutes.  Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 4 eggs.  

Step 3    

Divide the fries among 4 plates. Top  each plate with 2 fried eggs, 2 slices  of ham and a spoonful of caviar, if desired, and serve immediately. 

