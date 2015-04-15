Fried Eggplant Salad with Feta

This warm salad from the Metohi Kindelis guesthouse in Crete is all about the supertender pieces of fried eggplant. Leaving some of its skin on also makes the dish pleasantly chewy. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
Using a vegetable peeler, peel half of the eggplant. Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch dice.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 350°. Add half of the eggplant and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain; season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining eggplant.
In a bowl, whisk the vinegar with the olive oil and garlic. Add the eggplant, scallions and bell peppers and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Sprinkle the feta on top and serve.
Suggested Pairing
