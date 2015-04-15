Fried Eggplant Salad with Feta
© Gustav Wiking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Yiannis Tsivourakis
May 2015

This warm salad from the Metohi Kindelis guesthouse in Crete is all about the supertender pieces of fried eggplant. Leaving some of its skin on also makes the dish pleasantly chewy. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1 1/2-pound eggplant
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 4 large scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 ounces Greek feta cheese, crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a vegetable peeler, peel half of the eggplant. Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch dice.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 350°. Add half of the eggplant and fry over moderately high heat,  stirring, until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain; season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining eggplant.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk the vinegar with the olive oil and garlic. Add the eggplant, scallions and bell peppers and toss well.  Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Sprinkle the feta on top and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this warm salad with a zesty, herb-scented Greek white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up