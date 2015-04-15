Fried Eggplant Salad with Feta

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a vegetable peeler, peel half of the eggplant. Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch dice.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 350°. Add half of the eggplant and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain; season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining eggplant.