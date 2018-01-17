Fried Egg Arepas 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, stir together the masarepa, 1 teaspoon salt, sugar, and 1 cup hot water to form a stiff dough. Cover with a damp cloth and let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Pour oil into a large Dutch oven to a depth of 2 inches and heat to 375°F.

Step 3 Divide dough into 4 equal pieces, and roll each into a ball. Gently press each between 2 sheets of wax paper to form 4-inch-wide rounds (about 1/3 inch thick). If edges crack, smooth and press edges together with hands.

Step 4 Fry the arepas in the heated oil until light golden and slightly puffed, about 3 minutes. Re- move and drain on paper towels. Cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes. Keep oil hot.