Fried Chicken  Sandwiches with  Hot Sauce Aioli 

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate the chicken In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with the lime juice, thyme, garlic, bay leaf and sugar. Season with cayenne, salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken, cover and refrigerate for 6 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the slaw In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, parsley, ranch powder and lime juice. Toss in the cabbage, kohlrabi and apple. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate.

Step 3 Make the aioli In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the 1 tablespoon of hot sauce, the lime zest and juice and the garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Step 4 Make the sandwiches Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a baking sheet. In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the salt. Dredge the chicken in the flour. Dip the coated chicken back in the marinade, dredge again in the flour, then return to the sheet.

Step 5 In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the chicken, turning occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the fried chicken to paper towels.