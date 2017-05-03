Fried Chicken  Sandwiches with  Hot Sauce Aioli 

This is one damn-good sandwich from Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman. The chicken is tender and crisp, and it’s topped with a crunchy, tangy slaw and spicy aioli. It’s messy and delicious and completely addictive. Slideshow: More Chicken Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Marinate the chicken In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with the lime juice, thyme, garlic, bay leaf and sugar. Season with cayenne, salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken, cover and refrigerate for 6 hours.
Meanwhile, make the slaw In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, parsley, ranch powder and lime juice. Toss in the cabbage, kohlrabi and apple. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate.
Make the aioli In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the 1 tablespoon of hot sauce, the lime zest and juice and the garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Make the sandwiches Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a baking sheet. In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the salt. Dredge the chicken in the flour. Dip the coated chicken back in the marinade, dredge again in the flour, then return to the sheet.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the chicken, turning occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the fried chicken to paper towels.
Lightly drizzle some aioli on the bun bottoms. Top with the chicken cutlets, slaw and pickled jalapeños. Drizzle with more aioli and hot sauce, close the sandwiches and serve.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Not a big fan of spicy alioli but i'll change that with something sweet!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-07
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Spicy alioli and tangy slaw sounds like a perfect combo!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-04
Author Name: Ivesmartin
Review Body: I would probably put less slaw and add pickles!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-14