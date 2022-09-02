Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Pour oil in a medium Dutch oven to a depth of 2 inches; heat oil to 375°F over medium-high. While oil is heating, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, chives, parsley, dill, lemon juice, celery salt, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon each of the kosher salt, onion powder, and garlic powder in a small bowl until combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Place 2 tablespoons of the all-purpose flour in a medium bowl; set aside. Whisk together rice flour, baking powder, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt, onion powder, and garlic powder and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour in a separate medium bowl. Whisk egg and mustard into rice flour mixture. Gradually whisk in beer until just combined.