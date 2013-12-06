Crispy capers and sage add bursts of flavor to buttery pasta dishes. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Cooking Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the capers, sage leaves and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat until the capers open and are lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the capers and sage leaves to paper towels to drain and cool.
Make Ahead
The fried capers and sage can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
