Fried Capers and Sage
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1/2 cup
Grace Parisi
April 2013

Crispy capers and sage add bursts of flavor to buttery pasta dishes. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Cooking Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup drained capers, patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons small sage leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the capers, sage leaves and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat until the capers open and are lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the capers and sage leaves to paper towels to drain and cool.

Make Ahead

The fried capers and sage can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

