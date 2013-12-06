Fried Capers

How to Make It
Step 1
Soak the capers in 2 cups of cold water for 1 hour. Drain, rinse and pat thoroughly dry.
Step 2
In a small skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the capers and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and frizzled, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.
Notes
Salt-packed capers are available at specialty food shops.
Serve With
Pasta or baked potatoes.
