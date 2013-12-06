Fried Capers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2001

   More Terrific Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup salt-packed capers (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup pure olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Soak the capers in 2 cups of cold water for 1 hour. Drain, rinse and pat thoroughly dry.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the capers and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and frizzled, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.

Notes

Salt-packed capers are available at specialty food shops.

Serve With

Pasta or baked potatoes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up