Fried Broccoli
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Anna Painter

Based on a tempura batter from Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, an F&W Best New Chef 2016, the coating for this fantastic fried broccoli gets its whisper-thin crunch from cold sparkling water and baking powder. Enjoy the broccoli with a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon.  Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 preserved lemon, pulp discarded, rind coarsely chopped (see Note)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 cups sparkling water, chilled
  • 10 ounces broccoli crowns, cut into 2-inch florets

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the mayonnaise with the parsley, vinegar, preserved lemon and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape the dipping sauce into a bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of canola oil to 350° over moderately high heat. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder and 2 teaspoons of salt. Whisk in the sparkling water until a smooth batter forms.

Step 3    

Working in batches, dip the broccoli in the batter, shaking off the excess, and fry until lightly browned and crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the fried broccoli on a wire rack or paper towels and season generously with salt. Serve immediately, with the dipping sauce.

Make Ahead

The dipping sauce can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Notes

Preserved lemons are a Moroccan ingredient made from lemons that have been cured in lemon juice and salt. Look for them at specialty food shops.

