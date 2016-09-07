Based on a tempura batter from Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, an F&W Best New Chef 2016, the coating for this fantastic fried broccoli gets its whisper-thin crunch from cold sparkling water and baking powder. Enjoy the broccoli with a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, combine the mayonnaise with the parsley, vinegar, preserved lemon and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape the dipping sauce into a bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of canola oil to 350° over moderately high heat. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder and 2 teaspoons of salt. Whisk in the sparkling water until a smooth batter forms.
Working in batches, dip the broccoli in the batter, shaking off the excess, and fry until lightly browned and crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the fried broccoli on a wire rack or paper towels and season generously with salt. Serve immediately, with the dipping sauce.
Preserved lemons are a Moroccan ingredient made from lemons that have been cured in lemon juice and salt. Look for them at specialty food shops.
Author Name: Cynthia Garrett Gavins
Review Body: Tempura fried broccoli is the best! I never thought to use sparkling water, thanks for the tip!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-27
Author Name: Ewa Rzepka
Review Body: Yes but not Canola oil
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-11-21