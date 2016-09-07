Fried Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the mayonnaise with the parsley, vinegar, preserved lemon and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape the dipping sauce into a bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of canola oil to 350° over moderately high heat. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder and 2 teaspoons of salt. Whisk in the sparkling water until a smooth batter forms.