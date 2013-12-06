Fried Asian Eggplant
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert
January 2010

Slideshow: More Recipes by Eric Ripert

Ingredients

  • Three 6-ounce Asian eggplants, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • Salt
  • Wondra flour, for dusting
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set the eggplant slices on a large rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle each side with salt. Let the eggplant stand for 30 minutes, then pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Set a rack on a rimmed baking sheet near the stove. Dust the eggplant slices with Wondra. Working with 6 slices at a time, fry the eggplant until browned and tender, about 1 minute per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried eggplant to the rack and let drain. Repeat with the remaining eggplant, adjusting the heat as necessary to keep the oil at 350°. Reheat the eggplant in the oven for about 3 minutes, then serve.

Make Ahead

The fried eggplant can stand at room temperature for up to 1 hour. Reheat in the oven before serving.

Serve With

Eric Ripert's Surf and Turf.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up