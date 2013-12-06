Fried Asian Eggplant

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Set a rack on a rimmed baking sheet near the stove. Dust the eggplant slices with Wondra. Working with 6 slices at a time, fry the eggplant until browned and tender, about 1 minute per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried eggplant to the rack and let drain. Repeat with the remaining eggplant, adjusting the heat as necessary to keep the oil at 350°. Reheat the eggplant in the oven for about 3 minutes, then serve.