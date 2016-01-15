Fresh Tomato Spaghetti

© Scott Hocker
Because this dish requires raw tomatoes, use the freshest, ripest tomatoes you can find. A summer farmers’ market would be an ideal source. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Step 2
Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the olive oil, tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let sit until the spaghetti is done cooking.
Step 3
Add the drained spaghetti to the bowl and mix well. Serve.
Review Count: 1
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: This pasta is to plain for me!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-27