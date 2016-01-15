Fresh Tomato & Parsley Spaghetti

© Scott Hocker
Flat-leaf Italian parsley is best in this simple pasta preparation. But if there is only curly parsley available at the store, don’t hesitate to substitute it for the flat-leaf version. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Step 2
Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the olive oil, tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let sit until the spaghetti is done cooking.
Step 3
Add the drained spaghetti to the bowl along with the parsley and mix well. Serve.
