Fresh Tomato Mac and Cheese
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Ripe tomatoes are best for this summery dish. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried whole wheat ziti 
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds ripe tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar (optional)  
  • 1/3 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups mixed shredded cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

Step 3    

Mash the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and place in a large bowl. Chop the to-matoes and add to the bowl. Stir in the oil, zest, juice, sugar (if using), 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Reserve the sauce.

Step 4    

Toss the ziti with the tomato sauce in the bowl, then transfer to an oiled 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the cheeses evenly over top and bake until the cheeses are melted, about 15 minutes. Serve.

