Fresh Tomato Mac and Cheese

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Step 2
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.
Step 3
Mash the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and place in a large bowl. Chop the to-matoes and add to the bowl. Stir in the oil, zest, juice, sugar (if using), 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Reserve the sauce.
Step 4
Toss the ziti with the tomato sauce in the bowl, then transfer to an oiled 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the cheeses evenly over top and bake until the cheeses are melted, about 15 minutes. Serve.
