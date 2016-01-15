Fresh Tomato & Basil Spaghetti

© Scott Hocker
Cut the basil shortly before using. Otherwise, the fragile herb turns black as it sits.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Step 2
Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the olive oil, tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let sit until the spaghetti is done cooking.
Step 3
Add the drained spaghetti to the bowl along with the basil and mix well. Serve.
