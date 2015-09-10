Fresh Tomatillo Salsa
© Andrew Zimmern
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups 
Andrew Zimmern
May 2013

Use a mix of tomatillos, jalapeños and poblano chiles to add some extra heat. Slideshow: More Andrew Zimmern Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups minced white onion (about 1 medium onion)
  • 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 poblano chiles
  • 1 jalapeño 
  • 12 tomatillos, husks removed (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 2 cups loosely packed cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the onions with the kosher salt and let stand.

Step 2    

Roast the poblanos and jalapeño directly over a gas flame or under the broiler for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred all over. Transfer the poblanos and jalapeños to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 10 minutes. Peel and seed, then transfer to a blender. Add the tomatillos, cilantro, mint, garlic and lime juice, and process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Drain the onions and stir into the bowl. Season the salsa with salt, if necessary. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up