Fresh Strawberry Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake layers Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray two 8-inch cake pans with nonstick cooking spray and line the pans with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, sift the cake flour with the baking powder and salt. In a food processor, puree the strawberries until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes; you should have ¾ cup of puree. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the milk and vanilla.

Step 3 In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer, cream the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the strawberry puree to the bowl and beat at moderate speed until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and the egg white mixture in 3 alternating batches.

Step 4 Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans and bake for about 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of each cake comes out clean. Transfer the cakes to a rack and let cool in the pans for 20 minutes. Invert the cakes onto the rack; peel off and discard the parchment paper. Let the cakes cool completely.

Step 5 Make the buttercream In a medium bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the butter at medium speed until smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and salt and beat at low speed until just incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add the milk and vanilla and beat at moderate speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes more.