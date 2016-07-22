Fresh Strawberry Cake
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 8-inch layer cake
Anna Painter

This fresh strawberry cake is bursting with summery berries-and-cream flavor. The light pink cake layers are tinted with pureed fresh strawberries, slathered with fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting and topped with lots of fresh strawberries. For a retro look, the side of the cake isn’t frosted. The cake layers and the vanilla frosting can be made ahead and refrigerated, but it’s best to assemble the cake on the day you plan to serve it to keep the fresh strawberries at their best. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

Strawberry Cake

  • 2 1/4 cups cake flour 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 ounces strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

Vanilla Buttercream

  • 1 stick plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 12 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cake layers

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray two 8-inch cake pans with nonstick cooking spray and line the pans with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, sift the cake flour with the baking powder and salt. In a food processor, puree the strawberries until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes; you should have ¾ cup of puree. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the milk and vanilla.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer, cream the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the strawberry puree to the bowl and beat at moderate speed until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and the egg white mixture in 3 alternating batches.

Step 4    

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans and bake for about 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of each cake comes out clean. Transfer the cakes to a rack and let cool in the pans for 20 minutes. Invert the cakes onto the rack; peel off and discard the parchment paper. Let the cakes cool completely.

Step 5    Make the buttercream

In a medium bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the butter at medium speed until smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and salt and beat at low speed until just incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add the milk and vanilla and beat at moderate speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes more.

Step 6    ASSEMBLE THE CAKE

Place one cake on a platter. Spread half of the buttercream in an even layer on top of the cake. Arrange strawberries slices in concentric circles on top of the buttercream. Cover with the second cake and spread the remaining buttercream on the top. Decorate with the remaining strawberries.

Make Ahead

The cake layers and the buttercream frosting can be refrigerated separately overnight. Bring the buttercream to room temperature before using.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up