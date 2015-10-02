Fresh-Squeezed Heirloom Bloody Mary

Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
For this refreshing Bloody Mary recipe, make sure you are using the freshest possible tomatoes, as it will make all the difference in the texture and final flavor. If adding vodka, note that it does separate from the juice, so make sure to give it a stir before serving. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Juice the tomatoes and lime. Mix in the Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, celery salt, cumin, salt and pepper with the tomato juice. Taste and adjust accordingly. Divide the tomato mixture between two glasses, add vodka (or not) and garnish with more tomatoes, lime wedges or baby peppers.
